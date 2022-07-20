Darren Waller and Denzel Perryman have both outperformed their contracts with the Las Vegas Raiders. As the Raiders have opened training camp, the Pro Bowl players are hoping for a bump up in pay.

Per NFL Network, Waller and Perryman are seeking new deals after Pro Bowl seasons. Waller has two years left on his deal and has a cap number of $6,843,750 this year and $7,000,000 in 2023 -- underpaid amongst tight ends compared to his performance since signing his extension in 2019. Perryman is in the final year of his deal with a cap number of $3,036,176 this season.

Waller has been one of the best receiving tight ends in the game over the past three years, ranking second at his position with 3,006 receiving yards. He his second among tight ends with 252 catches and tied for fifth in receiving touchdowns with 14. Waller and Travis Kelce are the only two tight ends with 250 catches and 3,000 receiving yards over the past three years.

With an average annual salary of $7,575,001, Waller is the 17th-highest paid tight end in football. Waller had 55 catches for 665 yards and two touchdowns last season, a year which he missed six games due to injury. The Pro Bowl tight end confirmed in April he has no plans to leave the Raiders this year and "loved playing in Vegas."

Perryman had a career-high 154 tackles in his first season as full-time starting linebacker, starting all 15 games he played for Vegas. He also had 102 solo tackles and three passes defensed. Like Waller, Perryman reported to camp Wednesday even though they are seeking a new deal.

"I knew that was coming," Perryman said in regards to contract questions, via NFL.com. "Let me answer that question: My agent Ron Butler is handling that. I just want to play football. That's it. I was waiting on it. That's why I'm sweating. I was waiting on it."