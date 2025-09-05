Darren Waller will have to wait at least another week for his Miami Dolphins debut. Waller has been ruled out of the team's season opener against the Indianapolis Colts as he deals with a hip injury, according to the team. Waller spent a good portion of training camp on the PUP list as he worked his way back into football shape after coming out of retirement. The veteran tight end was just activated on Aug. 20, but his comeback has suffered a setback.

After the hip strain forced him to miss consecutive practices, his his Week 1 availability became doubtful.

Waller initially retired from football following the 2023 season with the New York Giants, but announced his comeback intentions earlier this summer. That's when the Dolphins sent a sixth-round draft pick to New York in exchange for Waller and a seventh-round pick. In his lone season with the Giants, Waller played in 12 games and recorded just 52 catches for 552 yards and one touchdown.

Now 33 years old, Waller has not played a full season since 2020, when he earned a Pro Bowl nod with 1,196 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

With Waller sidelined, the Dolphins are fairly thin at tight end. After trading Jonnu Smith as part of the deal that sent Jalen Ramsey to the Pittsburgh Steelers for Minkah Fitzpatrick, the only two other tight ends on the roster are Julian Hill and Tanner Conner. Those two combined for just 15 catches and 116 yards last season.