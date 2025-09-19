Less than two weeks after coach Mike McDaniel seemed to suggest that tight end Darren Waller may never suit up for the Miami Dolphins, it appears he has made progress while recovering from a hip injury.

On Friday, McDaniel told reporters that Waller was close to suiting up in the Week 3 loss to the Buffalo Bills, and he expects the veteran to make his Dolphins debut next Monday night against the New York Jets.

Back in July, the Dolphins traded a 2026 sixth-round pick to the New York Giants for the rights to Waller, plus a conditional 2027 seventh-round pick. Waller retired in June 2024 after one year played with the Giants but is attempting an NFL comeback. He had what was described as a surprise setback with a hip strain prior to the season opener vs. the Indianapolis Colts and has yet to be active. Waller was listed as a limited participant in every practice session this week but ruled out on Wednesday.

It remains to be seen how much of a role the 33-year-old will play in this Miami offense, but Waller was viewed as one of the best tight ends in the NFL during his time with the Las Vegas Raiders. He put together back-to-back 1,100-yard receiving campaigns beginning in 2019, and he led all tight ends with 107 catches for 1,196 yards and a career-high nine touchdowns in 2020.

The Dolphins haven't utilized their tight ends much in the passing game up to this point. Tanner Conner and Julian Hill have combined for just four receptions for 37 yards in three games played.