DA's office drops the case against Broncos' Adam Gotsis, who was accused of rape
In March, Gotsis turned himself in after allegations of a 2013 incident surfaced
The case against Broncos defensive end Adam Gotsis has been dropped a little more than five months after he was charged with rape over an incident that allegedly happened five years ago in Georgia. On Wednesday, the Fulton County District Attorney's Office announced that it has dropped the case because "the evidence presented does not warrant any further action in this case."
Here's the DA's Office's statement, via The Athletic's Nicki Jhabvala, who first reported the news:
In March, after being charged, Gotsis turned himself in before getting released on $50,000 bond. Through an attorney, Gotsis maintained his innocence. Meanwhile, the Broncos made it clear that they promptly reported the incident to the NFL, which can discipline Gotsis under its personal conduct policy regardless of what happens legally -- with the suspension of Ezekiel Elliott last season serving as a recent example.
Gotsis, a 2016 second-round pick out of Georgia Tech, has appeared in all 32 possible games over the past two seasons, racking up 13 starts along the way, all of which came last season. In all, he's notched two sacks, 33 solo tackles, five passes defended, and two fumble recoveries.
The Broncos, coming off a 5-11 season, are counting on him to build off his first season as a starter. Their depth chart lists him as one of their two starting defensive tackles along with Derek Wolfe.
