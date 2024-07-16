Davante Adams may not be leaving Las Vegas, after all. Adams, whose future with the Raiders has been one of the most talked about NFL items for weeks, has no plans to change teams or ask for a trade, according to his agents.

Adams has specifically been linked to the New York Jets, especially after quarterback Aaron Rodgers said that he "can't wait" to reunite with his former Packers teammate. Adams recently acknowledged that Rodgers has been trying to recruit him to New York.

Adams' agents, however, have pumped the breaks on a possible Rodgers-Adams reunion.

"This is baseless, unfounded speculation and Davante is expected to be with the Raiders as there has been absolutely no trade talk -- period," said Adams' agents, Kenny Chapman and Frank Bauer, via ESPN.

Davante Adams LV • WR • #17 TAR 175 REC 103 REC YDs 1144 REC TD 8 FL 0 View Profile

While Adams' representatives say that he plans to stay in Las Vegas, that doesn't mean a trade may not happen at some point. If the Raiders (who aren't expected to be factors in the AFC playoff race this season) start the season slow, they may be compelled to deal the 31-year-old Adams to a contender before the trade deadline. That contender could end up being the Jets, who are expected to be in the playoff mix with Rodgers back in action after he essentially missed the entire 2023 season with his Achilles injury.

At this point, though, Adams plans on being with the Raiders, at least when the 2024 season begins in September.