It took Davante Adams only one season with the Las Vegas Raiders before he started pushing the team to go after Aaron Rodgers. Thanks to the Derek Carr fallout with the Raiders over the past two months, Vegas will need a quarterback if they are to compete in the AFC West.

With Rodgers' future with the Green Bay Packers uncertain, why not a reunion with Adams in Vegas?

"Why would anybody not do that? I mean 100 percent, that's my guy," Adams said at Sunday's Pro Bowl Games, via NFL.com. "Wishful thinking, but we'll see what happens."

There's no secret Adams and Rodgers worked well together turning their time in Green Bay. From 2016 through 2021, Adams led the NFL in receptions (581) and receiving touchdowns (69), while finishing second to Travis Kelce in receiving yards (7,192). Rodgers won two MVPs with Adams in that stretch, including throwing 111 touchdown passes to just 13 interceptions from 2019 to 2021.

"Would I be interested in having Aaron Rodgers throw to me?" Adams said, via the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "Yes. I would love that. … I would love to have that, and obviously, that would be a dream scenario. One that I'm very familiar with."

Adams was still at the top of his game in 2022, catching 110 passes for 1,516 yards and 14 touchdowns -- leading the league in the latter category. His 83 receiving touchdowns since 2016 lead the NFL as Adams has been a First Team All-Pro in each of the last three seasons.

Happy in Vegas, Adams wants Rodgers to join him with the Raiders now that Carr's future with the team is no more. Having Rodgers may be enough to get the Raiders back into the playoffs.

Rodgers is certainly having fun with the recruiting pitch.

"Just going to say the predominant team we hear as we're walking is Raiders," Rodgers said to CBS Sports during the Pebble Beach Pro-Am. this weekend. "A lot of 'Davante misses you' comments. We're having some fun with it."