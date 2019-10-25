Davante Adams feels 'two million' times better since suffering injury, Rodgers not looking to rush him back

Davante Adams feels "two million" times better than he did when he initially suffered a toe injury in Week 4 against the Philadelphia Eagles that has knocked him out of the Green Bay Packers' last three games. While Adams has made significant process and has ramped up the physical work this week to test out that injured toe, he's still limited in practice, leaving his status for Sunday's matchup with the Chiefs firmly in question.

"I'm a little limited right now," he said, via Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, "but for the most part I can do a lot of different footwork stuff. It's just the full-speed routes right now that are a little tougher for me. So I'm trying to fight through that, but I'm in a really good spot right now. Just got to keep letting it heal, because it's not fully healed yet. Keep letting it heal and just be smart about it."

Given the immense talent Adams, who has 25 receptions for 378 yards in four games this season, brings to the Packers offense when healthy, being smart about it the handling of this injury is important to not only the receiver, but something that quarterback Aaron Rodgers is preaching as well.

"I want him to come back when he feels healthy," Rodgers said. "He's going to push himself, and he has an extremely high pain tolerance. I wouldn't ever rule him out because if you start it might piss him off even more to want to get out there.

"Excited to get him back, but I want him to be healthy first and foremost, and that's a tough injury to deal with. You've seen other top receivers who've had similar injuries and it nags them for most of the season. I'd love for him to be as healthy as possible before he comes back."

Green Bay has been able to manage a 3-0 record in the games Adams has missed to move to 6-1 on the season, but they'll certainly welcome back his services for what they hope to be a run that ends in Miami in Super Bowl LIV.