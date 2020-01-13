Davante Adams' historic game reminds Aaron Rodgers of 'unspoken' connection he had with Jordy Nelson

Call me crazy, but the Seattle Seahawks should try covering Davante Adams the next time the two sides meet. The two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver lit Pete Carroll's defense on fire in the NFC Divisional Round, racking up 160 yards and two touchdowns on only eight catches. Not only was Adams' production key in staving off the Seahawks with a 28-23 victory, but it also set a single-game franchise postseason record for receiving yards in the process.

it was also good enough to account for 66 percent of what Aaron Rodgers did in the air against Seattle, yardage-wise, and 100 percent his Rodgers' touchdown production. Needless to say, the former Super Bowl MVP was as as pleased as he was in awe.

"He was on one [against the Seahawks]," Rodgers told media after punching his ticket to the NFC Championship Game. "He was really crisp with his route-running, and it was one of those special nights."

So locked in was Adams that the 32-yard reception in the fourth quarter almost wasn't, if not for him adjusting his route on the play -- outside of what the playbook called for.

"He made a number of very heady plays, and that was one of them," Rodgers explained. "It wasn't exactly the check we were looking for. It was better than the check."

And that gave the former league MVP flashbacks of another top talent he previously had the pleasure of tossing passes to.

"[It] reminds me of the connection that Jordy [Nelson] and I had for so many years," Rodgers said. "Some unspoken things we can do without even communicating anything about it. Davante made three or four plays tonight. It was pretty fun."

That's a monumental compliment to Adams, considering just how destructive the combination of Rodgers and Nelson was in their nine seasons together -- a tandem that produced 7,848 yards and 63 touchdowns. With Adams continually proving himself the No. 1 receiver in Green Bay, one could easily glean why Rodgers is beginning to feel that way about their connection.

His 160-yard evening against the Seahawks isn't the first time he's surpassed that mark against them, by the way, having reeled in 166 yards midseason in Seattle in 2018. It also falls only 20 yards of his career-high, and combined with clutch throws by Rodgers to stamp the Packers ticket to Santa Clara to take on the San Francisco 49ers for a shot at playing in Super Bowl LIV.

"I stopped myself in the second quarter tonight," Rodgers said. "It was just a special moment -- seeing the whole stadium waving those white towels. I was really, in that moment, just grateful for the opportunity and loving what I do."

Adams agrees completely.

"It feels good, man," he said. "It feels good."