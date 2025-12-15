Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams left Sunday's 41-34 win over the Detroit Lions with a non contact hamstring injury and did not return. The injury represents a potentially critical setback for Matthew Stafford's second-leading target in the passing game.

Adams, who had been playing through a mild hamstring issue, appeared to worsen the injury on a deep route with 12:42 remaining in the game. Adams pulled up near the end of his route and crashed to the ground, lying on his stomach helmet down knowing the injury was significant.

Adams, who walked off the field on his own power, registered 71 yards on four receptions before the injury and leads the NFL with 14 receiving touchdowns this season. The veteran pass-catcher entered the Rams' Week 15 victory with 56 catches and 718 yards, second on the team in both categories behind Puka Nacua.

"He was optimistic. He knows his body really well," Rams coach Sean McVay said of Adams. "We'll see what that means. I can't imagine that's good for Thursday with just the short amount of time, but I certainly wouldn't rule him out quite yet. But it didn't look good."

Adams was questionable to return following the hamstring pull, but did not make it back into the game. Adams' availability to play for the Rams (11-3) in Thursday night's matchup with the Seattle Seahawks is unknown.

"That'll be a tough one," Stafford said. "I don't know the extent of it. Didn't look like it was a good one, so I feel so tough for him. He's been a warrior for us all year, really, to be honest with you. Playing out there for us. So we'll see. I got a lot of faith and trust in the other guys that we have in our locker room and our coaching staff to put us in a great position to go out there, let our play do the talking and just go play."

Leading the NFC West, the Rams are the top playoff seed. Los Angeles plays the Atlanta Falcons and Arizona Cardinals to finish out the regular season following Thursday's game at Seattle.