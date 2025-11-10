Rams star wide receiver Davante Adams exited the Rams' NFC West showdown against the 49ers in the fourth quarter due to an oblique injury. He was ruled questionable to return, though Sean McVay said the Rams being up multiple scores may have impacted the decision to not have him return.

"He got his oblique," McVay said in the postgame press conference. "Think he probably could have been able to come back if it was a little bit closer, kinda similar to Puka [Nacua] last week. But he was outstanding today. You really felt his presence early and often in the game, comes away with another touchdown, but I don't have an update in terms of anything specific."

Adams had six catches for 75 yards and a touchdown at the time of his departure. The touchdown catch was his sixth in his last three games, and his nine touchdown catches this season are most in the NFL.

Adams, 32, has been outstanding since signing with the Rams this offseason, forming one of the NFL's best wide receiver duos in the NFL alongside Nacua. With those two in tow, Matthew Stafford entered Week 10 with an NFL-high 21 touchdown passes and just two interceptions, and he threw four more touchdowns Sunday.

The Rams (7-2) are tied with the Seahawks for first in the NFC West, and the two teams face off in Week 11 in Los Angeles, adding particular importance to Adams' health.