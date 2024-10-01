Davante Adams trade rumors are circling once again as the Raiders have reportedly begun calling teams to kick the tires on a possible deal for the veteran All-Pro receiver. Adams in turn has reportedly told the team that he'd prefer to be traded.

Given what has transpired, as it appears Adams' time with the Raiders may be coming to an end after just over two seasons. The six-time Pro Bowler technically has three years remaining on his current contract (which he signed after being traded from the Packers to the Raiders in 2022), but there is no more guaranteed money left on the deal after this season. There is also a potential out after this season, meaning the Raiders could part with Adams next offseason without accruing much or any dead cap.

If the Raiders do trade Adams, there's a good chance he'll go to a good situation as there are plenty of teams that could use him in order to get over the proverbial hump. Let's take a look at potential landing spots for Adams in the event the Raiders do trade him before the Nov. 5 deadline.

Davante Adams LV • WR • #17 TAR 27 REC 18 REC YDs 209 REC TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

George Pickens and Calvin Austin III are doing their best, but it's clear the Steelers need more weapons at receiver. It's also no secret the Steelers tried to acquire a proven veteran wideout this offseason, but to no avail. The beauty of Adams is that he probably wouldn't mind sharing the No. 1 responsibilities with Pickens. Adams has never played in a Super Bowl, and he would probably trade some individual glory for a better shot at a ring.

Adams and Aaron Rodgers haven't been shy about their desire to join forces again, so the Jets are a no-brainer as a possible landing spot for Adams. Making the Jets a more realistic option is the fact that Rodgers may actually need Adams if Gang Green is going to live up to expectations.

Rodgers and Garrett Wilson are still working on their chemistry, and Mike Williams hasn't produced the way the Jets probably hoped he would. Adams' addition would give Rodgers a security blanket while opening things up for Wilson and the rest of New York's skill players.

Washington was in the running to land Brandon Aiyuk this offseason but wasn't able to. And given how well Jayden Daniels has played, it's conceivable that the Commanders would try to get Daniels even more help in an effort to capitalize on his and their hot start.

Daniels has already flourished with Terry McLaurin, Zach Ertz and Austin Ekeler serving as his primary pass catchers. One can only imagine how explosive Daniels and Co. will be if Adams is brought on board.

Give third-year wideout Khalil Shakir credit for stepping up as Buffalo's No. 1 wideout following Stefon Diggs' departure. But no one has filled also-departed Gabe Davis' role as a solid No. 2 for Josh Allen, as rookie Keon Coleman is still getting adjusted to the pro game. Adams would be a must-needed addition to a Bills team that still has Super Bowl aspirations.

Would the Raiders actually trade Adams to one of their archrivals? One wouldn't think so, unless the Chiefs make an offer the Raiders simply can't refuse, which shouldn't be ruled out given Rashee Rice's recent injury and Kansas City's desire to become the first team to successfully three-peat.

That being said, it's still farfetched to think the Raiders would choose to aid the Chiefs on their quest for history. Adams, though, would probably be a great fit playing alongside Patrick Mahomes and inside Andy Reid's offense.

Dallas has a star receiver in CeeDee Lamb, but Jalen Tolbert and Brandin Cooks have not carried their weight so far. Adding Adams would free up space for Lamb and a Cowboys running game that has been downright abysmal through four games.

The Cowboys probably regret not signing Derrick Henry this offseason. While Adams wouldn't replace Henry, it would be adding another dynamic player to Dallas' offense while increasing their odds at making a deep playoff run.

While farfetched, the 49ers should be considered given Aiyuk's awful start to the year following his massive contract extension. One of the reasons why the 49ers reportedly kept Aiyuk was because they couldn't find a team willing to give up a receiver of similar talent in a possible trade. This is where Adams and the Raiders come into play.

Yes, the Raiders would have to absorb Aiyuk's salary, but they'd be getting a young, talented player who should only be entering his prime. In return, the 49ers would get Aiyuk's salary off the books and would instead get a future Hall of Famer who shares San Francisco's desire to win a ring.