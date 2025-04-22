There aren't a lot of people out there who can claim to know what's going on in Aaron Rodgers' head, but Davante Adams is probably one of the few who at least has an idea. The Rams receiver, who is close friends with Rodgers, offered some new details about the free agent quarterback this week.

During an interview with The Athletic, Adams revealed that he was actually golfing with Rodgers the day before the quarterback flew to New York for his now infamous final meeting with the Jets. Rodgers was so upset after the Feb. 6 meeting that he decided to skip out on a planned second round of golf with Adams.

"We golfed together on a Wednesday in Vegas, at Shadow Creek, and then he told me he was going to [meet with the Jets] on Thursday and then come back and we'd play again Friday," Adams said. "And he was just in such a bad mood [after the meeting] that he hit me up and was like, 'I'm not coming back, bro.' He's like, 'This was horrible; they just disrespected me completely.'"

During an April 17 appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," Rodgers made it clear how he felt about the meeting. During the McAfee interview, Rodgers said he was shocked at how the meeting with the team went; He had flown halfway across the country only for the Jets to let him know in the first 20 seconds of the meeting that they didn't want him back in New York.

When Rodgers shared the details of the meeting with Adams in a conversation that came one day later, the receiver didn't know what to believe.

"I thought he was being a little dramatic at first," Adams said. "I'm like, 'Bro, don't paraphrase it. How did he say this?' [But] that's how he said it. And I was shocked because I didn't think anybody had the balls to, for lack of better words, to hit him with it like that. Just flat out -- 'Yeah, I think we're just gonna do something different. We're gonna move in a different direction.' It was shocking, but right from that moment, I knew there was no chance that I'd be back there."

As Adams noted, he knew he wouldn't be returning to New York after it became clear that Rodgers wouldn't be returning.

In March, Adams and Rodgers both hit free agency and although the six-time Pro Bowl receiver has a new home with the Rams, Rodgers is still looking for a new team. One thing that's apparently holding things up with Rodgers is that he wants the full "red carpet" treatment from his new team.

That information came from Adams, who recently spoke with Mike Silver of The Athletic. During the latest episode of The Athletic's Scoop City podcast, Silver offered the inside details on his conversation with Adams.

Silver noted that Adams told him two main things: The first one is that the receiver strongly believes that Rodgers can still play at a high level.

"The second thing Davante told me was, 'I think Aaron wants someone to roll out the red carpet for him. That is what he is looking for,'" Silver said. "I'm not sure if he would consider the Steelers doing that right now, I'm not positive how Aaron perceives that or how the Steelers perceive that, but the Vikings clearly aren't. ... It felt to me like, Aaron, based on what Davante said, would love to be swept off his feet. And look, he's a four-time MVP, he's one of the greatest to ever spin it, I understand why Aaron would want to feel that level of intensity before he jumps in."

During the McAfee interview, Rodgers said that he's been slow to make a decision in free agency because he has some pressing issues going on in his personal life, but if Adams is right, the QB might come to a decision a little faster if any team out there decides to woo him with some red carpet action.