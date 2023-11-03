The vibes couldn't have been much worse for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023. Team owner Mark Davis fired head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler early Wednesday morning halfway into their second season after a 3-5 in which their offense struggled get wide receiver Davante Adams, a First-Team All-Pro selection in each of the last three seasons, going. Vegas traded a 2022 first-round pick first and a 2022 second-round pick to acquire Adams from the Green Bay Packers in the 2022 offseason, and then they signed him to a five-year, $140 million contract.

After a First-Team All-Pro campaign in 2022 in which he led the NFL with 14 receiving touchdowns, 2023 has been a struggle. Adams had just one catch for 11 yards on seven targets in the team's 26-14 "Monday Night Football" loss at the Detroit Lions in Week 8, one of many performances this season that contribute to his 14% catch rate this season, the second worst by any player in the NFL among those with at least seven targets in 2023.

Adams' 142 receiving yards and no touchdowns on 14 catches across the last four games are his fewest receiving yards in a four-game stretch since 2015, Adams' second NFL season. He has also only caught one pass of 20 or more yards downfield on 12 passes of 20 or more air yards thrown his way in 2023, a noticeable decline from the 14-of-36 clip from 2022 with nine of those 14 completions going for touchdowns.

A big contributor to the drop-off is Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who is averaging career lows in yards per pass attempt (7.2), touchdown-to-interception ratio, 7-9 (0.78) and passer rating (78.1). Garoppolo was hand-picked by McDaniels and Ziegler after the duo drafted him in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft when all three were in New England with the Patriots. Following the duo's firing, Garoppolo has been benched for fourth-round rookie Aidan O'Connell, whose 108.4 passer rating led all players in the 2023 preseason. Despite Adams and the rest of the team seeming more relaxed Thursday, shooting hoops and playing cornhole in the locker room among other activities, he claims the team isn't partying because interim head coach Antonio Pierce, who began the season as the Raiders linebackers coach, is now in charge.

"Don't get it confused, it's not a celebration that we have a new coach and there's been changes made," Adams said Thursday, via The Athletic. "We, obviously, think it was time, one way or the other, for some sort of change. Just to bring a little juice in and revitalize the team a little bit. I think it's more of a mindset that we're not trying to force but just have moving forward to be as positive as possible. We do have a change, so there's more of a reason, a definitive shift. We have things in place to where we can say, 'All right, things are different now, but we have an opportunity to change it.' That's our mindset now, just trying to have fun and enjoy our time in this building. I think as we speak to each other it's been feeling a little too much like work, and we're not having enough fun. We have to just get back to that."

What Adams said sounds like a release of stress, but he also made sure to thank the former regime for acquiring him from the Packers and making him one of the NFL's highest-paid skill-position players. The superstar receiver alluded to perhaps some potential regret as well given his Fresno State BFF, quarterback Derek Carr, was a significant reason for why he ended up with the Raiders, and he admitted on Friday he was "hurt" when the team released the veteran QB.

"Before I say anything else, I want to say that I appreciate Josh and Dave for bringing me here and going through what they went through in order to make this happen for me," Adams said. "I'm really appreciative of them because if they didn't fight as hard to make this [trading for Adams and signing him to a five-year, $140 million contract] happen, who knows how it would have panned out. It didn't end up being the storybook finish that we all hoped that it would be, but you can't live your life saying 'What if I would have not came here, what if they would have never taken the job?' You have to make decisions and live with them. You live, learn and get better. I just want to throw that out there that I appreciate them for this opportunity to get here. As I have said countless times, I want to be a Raider, so I want to do whatever I can to make this work and keep it going."

Hunter Renfrow, a fellow Raiders wide receiver, was less diplomatic about the coaching change, which makes sense because he is in the midst of the worst season of his career in part because of his lack of connection with McDaniels and Ziegler. In 2021, Renfrow totaled 103 catches for 1,038 receiving yards and nine receiving touchdowns to earn the first Pro Bowl selection of his career. Then, the Raiders rewarded him with a two-year, $32 million contract extension in the 2022 offseason. However, he just hasn't been a fit in head coach Josh McDaniels' offense since 2022. His best attribute is his ability to ad-lib his routes and drift into open space to make himself available for his quarterback.

McDaniels' offense was predicated on structure, and that has simply been a bad match. This season, Renfrow has just 10 catches for 92 yards on 16 targets despite playing in all eight games. He has only been targeted twice in the last two weeks, including not at all in the Raiders' 21-17 win against the New England Patriots in Week 7, a game in which he had only seven offensive snaps. It doesn't help that Ziegler and McDaniels signed former New England Patriot Jakobi Meyers to a three-year, $33 million contract this past offseason to play a similar role as Renfrow out of the slot.

"There is a different energy," Renfrow said Thursday following McDaniels' and Ziegler's firings, per The Athletic. "I think AP [interim head coach Antonio Pierce] alluded to it, it's fun when you have nothing to lose. Let's go out there and have a great time and play hard and play fast. ... We're not walking on egg shells everywhere."