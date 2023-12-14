Davante Adams reached a new low last Sunday in what has been a turbulent one-plus years as a member of the Las Vegas Raiders. The perennial All-Pro was part of an offense that did not score a point in what was a 3-0 loss to the Vikings. The loss dropped the Raiders to 5-8 and on the brink of playoff elimination.

Adams and Co. are hoping for a much better outcome on Thursday night against the Los Angeles Chargers. Las Vegas is also trying to snap its three-game losing streak.

"You want to be a part of history," Adams said earlier this week, via ESPN. "But never that type."

Adding to Adams' frustration was the fact that the Vikings only scored three points, so if the Raiders had been able to put any points on the board, they would have been in position to pull off an ugly win.

"I mean, it's embarrassing, too," Adams continued. "Not that that's the main thing that drives it, but you walk off that field and you've got a lot of fans that pay their money to come to see you play and you go up and put up a goose egg. It almost looked worse that they only scored three [points], too.

"You've seen plenty of teams win, 20, 22-0, whatever, but when the other team wins by three and they only score three, it just looks horrible. So, hopefully we don't make any more history like that on this side."

Adams can only do so much, though. The 31-year-old wideout has caught 76 passes for 867 yards and four touchdowns this season. But he's caught less than 60% of his targets, which is a byproduct of the Raiders' inconsistencies at quarterback.

The Raiders are currently riding with Aidan O'Connell at quarterback after Jimmy Garoppolo was benched despite having a .500 record as the team's starter. O'Connell is just 2-4 and has thrown nearly twice as many interceptions (7) as touchdown passes (4).

Despite their lack of recent success, Adams said that the Raiders are still playing for something. As alluded to above, Las Vegas is still technically alive in the AFC playoff race, but will need a win over the Chargers in order to keep hope alive.

"That window is not closed yet, but yes, we're playing for pride, for our name on the back, the front and all that," Adams said. "So, there's lots still to play for."