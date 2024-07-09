Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams reached tremendous heights and were arguably the top quarterback-receiver duo in the NFL during their shared time with the Green Bay Packers. In more recent years, however, their paths have diverged. Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders back in the spring of 2022 and Rodgers was shipped to the New York Jets last year. But could these two superstars find their way back to one another? It sure sounds like Rodgers is trying to make it happen.

During a recent appearance on the "Up and Adams" show hosted by Kay Adams, the Raiders wideout was asked about his relationship with Rodgers. The two remain close and even attended the Kentucky Derby together back in May. Because of that kinship, there's naturally a question of whether or not there are conversations about linking back up in the NFL. Specifically, Adams was asked if Rodgers was in his ear about potentially reuniting in New York.

"He's in the ear," Adams admitted. "But it's not as easy. Obviously, we can get together and talk about the old times and the potential of doing this and that, but like I said, I'm a Raider and he knows that."

In their final four seasons together from 2018 to 2021, Adams averaged 119 receptions, roughly 1,463 yards and 14.5 touchdowns per season. Even as he enters his age-32 season, having Adams opposite of Jets phenom Garrett Wilson would make them arguably the top receiver duo in the league.

As Adams reminds us, however, he's still with the Raiders and such a reunion would require a trade. That said, it will be interesting to possibly revisit this idea next offseason. Adams' contract becomes much more palatable for Las Vegas to get out from under, and if they decide to further its rebuild, the veteran receiver may not fit their timeline, setting the stage for him to land with a new club. And possibly call up an old friend.