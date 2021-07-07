Derek Carr wants himself some Davante Adams. The Raiders quarterback has made his desire to reunite with his former Fresno State teammate quite clear over the course of this offseason and it doesn't appear like he plans on slowing down his recruitment at all. Already, he's been on the record a number of times, displaying his desire for Las Vegas to sign Adams, who is entering the final year of his contract and is set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022. The latest forum where Carr continues to try and speak Adams signing with the Raiders into existence is on Cris Collinsworth's podcast.

Carr reiterated his desire to play with Adams and noted that while his team may not be permitted to recruit the star receiver at this point, there are no tampering rules against players. With that knowledge, the veteran quarterback is going to keep pushing this possible marriage until free agency opens up again next spring.

"Davante, he's one of my best friends," Carr told Collinsworth, as transcribed by Pro Football Talk. "I'm gonna offer him whatever I gotta offer. I'll buy him a car, whatever I've got to do I'll offer that man. I know he would fit in great with the receivers we have here. He would fit so well in that room. I'm allowed to say those things. Our organization isn't, but I'm going to say it. He's my best friend, I think he's one of the best -- he's the best receiver in the NFL."

While Adams has noted he can't "dabble" in any sort of talk about playing for a team other than the Packers, he did recently say how fond he is of Carr and admitted that it would be a dream to play with him one day.

"I love Derek to death," Adams recently told ABC 30 in Central California. "We've got a great friendship and we still communicate really, really consistently. He's one of my best friends. Obviously, it would be a dream to be able to play with him, but I'm a Packer now. Until that point when we make that decision, I guess we just got to, we'll see what happens."

Carr acknowledged that Adams must focus on being a Packer entering the 2021 season. In his perfect world, however, Carr and the Raiders beat Adams' Packers in the Super Bowl this coming season, and then Las Vegas later signs him next offseason.

"He's focused on being a Packer and I know that because I see how he works," Carr said. "I know how he works and I know how much it means to him. He's focused on that and I'm focused on trying to get to the Super Bowl, win the Super Bowl, hopefully he's in it so I can beat his butt too. That's the plan, then recruit him over to the dark side."

As for the possibility of Adams sticking in Green Bay, no talk of an extension between him and the Packers has come into the forefront of the headlines, leaving open the possibility of a departure. It's also worth noting that the future of quarterback Aaron Rodgers may also factor into Adams wanting to stay with the team going forward. So long as no long-term deal is struck between these two sides, you can probably expect Carr to continue his free-agent pitch all the way until Adams hits the open market next March.