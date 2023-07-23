Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs did not sign a multi-year deal ahead of Monday's deadline for franchise-tagged players, and he has also has yet to sign his tag. The star running back's 2023 season and his future with the team is up in the air, as he could hold out of camp and the start of the season until both sides come to an agreement.

The team knows just how valuable last season's NFL-leading rusher is. Some have had similar experience with contract disputes. Wide receiver Davante Adams feels that the Raiders need Jacobs if they want to make a playoff run, but he also understands the running back's contract situation.

"If we really want to have a shot at winning the Super Bowl and having all the elite aspirations that we do, we're gonna need that guy," Adams said, via NFL Total Access. "So I'm praying that we can still figure something out, but also understanding where Josh is coming from and trying to coach him through it at the same time."

Adams said he has offered advice to Jacobs as he navigates the next steps with the team.

"I've been talking to him, we've been in his ear a little bit just trying to coach him through this process," Adams said. "I've been through it a couple times myself and I know what it's like to go back and forth about whether or not you feel appreciated."

Adams was placed on the franchise tag by the Green Bay Packers last season and the wide receiver was not happy, saying he would not play under that condition. The situation ended with Adams being traded to Las Vegas.

With such a recent experience with the franchise tag, Adams is very familiar with all the emotions, layers and conversations that come with a player not wanting to play under the tag.

"For me it's helping and providing that counsel to anybody, I mean for me whether it's other guys in the league, my teammates, obviously Josh at this moment because this isn't an easy time to go through," Adams said. "You go from dealing with a team that you love and you want to be a part of for your whole career, and then when it's the business time this is when it always gets kinda awkward."

The 30-year-old is not writing off a solution between the running back and the Raiders yet, wanting to focus on the season ahead.

"It's something that you never even want to get to, but once you get through it you can kinda just put it to bed and everyone can carry on with their business," Adams said. "So I'm hoping that's what happens so we can just kind of put everything behind us and just start focusing on what's to come."

Last season, Jacobs played 17 games with 340 rushes for a career high 1,653 yards and 12 touchdowns along with 53 receptions for 400 yards.