Davante Adams wants out of Las Vegas, and the star Raiders wide receiver reportedly prefers to reunite with one of his former NFL quarterbacks via trade. Now, arguably his most beloved former teammate, Aaron Rodgers, has opened up on the possibility of reuniting on the New York Jets. Sort of.

"I don't know how much I can say about it," Rodgers said Friday when asked about Adams' situation. "There's tampering. I still have a close friendship with him. We spend time in the offseason together. He's a great guy, a great player, and the rest is out of my hands."

Asked what advice he'd give the pass catcher about seeking a new team at this stage of his career, Rodgers added: "Yeah, I mean, the grass is green where you water it. There's the fear-mongering that goes along with the adage that the grass is not always greener on the other side. But the grass is green where you water it: You put the time in, you put intention and attention to whatever you're doing, and you can make a special situation out of being anywhere."

His comments come a day after New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr, another ex-teammate of Adams, was also asked about a potential reunion with the star wideout.

"I mean, I think every -- I think all 32 quarterbacks would love to play with Davante," Carr said. "We would welcome that. I don't know if [I'll] get in trouble for saying that, I think it's just, everyone kinda knows that. ... I think everyone would love to play with Tae, and I would obviously welcome playing with him again if that ever worked out in our careers. ... Would I like to? Everyone would like to."

Rodgers and Adams spent a total of eight seasons together with the Green Bay Packers from 2014-2021, a span in which the wideout earned five Pro Bowl nods as Rodgers' top pass target, and Rodgers won three different NFL MVP awards.