Davante Adams has reportedly informed the Las Vegas Raiders he wants to be traded. Now several contenders are plotting potential offers for the Pro Bowl wide receiver, with the Pittsburgh Steelers showing "preliminary interest," according to Josina Anderson, and both the Dallas Cowboys and New York Jets making contact with the Raiders about a potential deal, according to The Athletic. A pair of subsequent reports, though, indicated that the Cowboys have actually not shown interest at all. (Which makes much more sense, as the Cowboys have shown almost no willingness to spend money to upgrade their skill-position corps.)

As for Adams, the veteran has both the Jets and New Orleans Saints on, if not atop, his personal wish list, according to ESPN. The common thread there: Adams has played with those two teams' quarterbacks before; the Jets' Aaron Rodgers is perhaps Adams' most beloved teammate from his time with the Green Bay Packers, and the Saints' Derek Carr played with Adams at both Fresno State and with the Raiders.

Pittsburgh was heavily linked to San Francisco 49ers wideout Brandon Aiyuk before the veteran signed a long-term contract extension prior to the 2024 season, reportedly coming close to acquiring the pass catcher. The Cowboys, meanwhile, are looking to improve upon a 2-2 start, lacking elite production opposite CeeDee Lamb at wide receiver.

There are many other teams monitoring Adams' availability, per The Athletic, though the Raiders are "in no rush to make a move until a team reaches their asking price." ESPN reported this week that Las Vegas has told potential suitors it would be open to dealing the former Green Bay Packers star for a package that includes at least a second-round draft pick, plus other draft capital.

The 31-year-old Adams had long downplayed rumors of discontent in Las Vegas, only to privately change his tune this week. Acquired by the Raiders for a first- and second-round pick in 2022, he sat out the club's recent Week 4 victory with a hamstring injury, then spoke cryptically about his relationship with coach Antonio Pierce in an appearance on the "Up & Adams" show, leading to speculation about his future.