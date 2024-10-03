Las Vegas Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams is now open to being traded, and he should find plenty of interest around the league. However, there's one team that sits atop his wish list, as the three-time All-Pro pass catcher would like to once again wear green with Aaron Rodgers.

Adams would like to be traded to the New York Jets, per NFL Media, but he has not demanded for this to happen. Ian Rapoport reports that the New Orleans Saints, Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers are some teams that have either inquired about Adams, or are destinations he would be happy with.

The Raiders want to do right by Adams, but will also not just give him away. The highest bidder may ultimately land the six-time Pro Bowler. The Raiders are reportedly searching for at least a second-round pick in return.

Rodgers would surely love to be reunited with Adams. His young tenure with the Jets has been a bit bumpy, as Rodgers tore his Achilles in the 2023 season opener, and is 2-2 this year. His most recent loss came Sunday, a 10-9 setback to rookie Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos.

During their time together with the Green Bay Packers, Rodgers won three MVPs and made seven Pro Bowls, while Adams led the league in receiving touchdowns twice. This Jets offense is still searching for its identity, and adding a reliable WR1 like Adams could be something that helps the Jets live up to their lofty expectations.