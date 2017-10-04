Davante Adams, Ty Montgomery hope to play vs. Cowboys despite injuries

Last week against the Chicago Bears, the Green Bay Packers lost two important pieces of their offense to injury. Early in the game, running back Ty Montgomery suffered broken ribs. Later in the contest, wide receiver Davante Adams suffered head and neck injuries after taking a brutally dirty hit from Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan.

It at first seemed like both players would miss some time, but early this week there is optimism that one or even both players might suit up against the Dallas Cowboys this weekend. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday that Adams might play, while Montgomery told the team's official website that he's going to try to suit up as well.

Surprising as it is, one source said today he believes Packers WR Davante Adams could play Sunday vs Dallas. “I think he goes,” source said. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 3, 2017

"I'm going into this week as if I'm going to play," Montgomery said. "I'm not willing to risk my overall long-term health, but at the end of the day it's going to be up to me."

Montgomery also indicated he is looking into wearing a flak jacket to protect his ribs, and play through the pain. "You just do it. That's as simple as it is," Montgomery said. "You just do it and gut it out if you can, as long as there's no risk of internal injury."

The game against Dallas comes 10 days after each player was injured, and the extra time off could benefit them in attempting to get ready for the next contest. If Montgomery misses the game, he'd likely be replaced by Aaron Jones and/or Jamaal Williams, who was also injured in last week's game but might be ready for Sunday as well. If Adams can't go, Geronimo Allison would again step into the lineup.

The Packers have historically been able to move the ball well against Rod Marinelli defenses, and this Cowboys unit has been very up-and-down to start the year. It dominated the Giants and did a good job locking down the Cardinals, but was torn apart by the Broncos and Rams. Aaron Rodgers knows how to carve up any and every defense, and he should be able to light up the scoreboard whether his teammates get back on the field or not.