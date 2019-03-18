Dave Gettleman defends Giants' Odell Beckham trade: 'Trust me, we got a plan'

Last week, the New York Giants executed a blockbuster trade, sending Odell Beckham Jr. and Olivier Vernon to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for Kevin Zeitler, Jabrill Peppers, and the No. 17 and 95 overall picks in the 2019 NFL Draft.

On Monday, Giants general manage Dave Gettleman addressed media members regarding the trade for the first time. Gettleman forcefully defended his move, invoking 'The Godfather' by stating that the Browns "made an offer we couldn't refuse" and declaring "this was purely a football decision." He also stated that he has a plan and people just have to trust him.

"Talks were initiated by the Browns. John [Dorsey] knew we weren't just going to give Odell away...there was considerable back and forth." - GM Dave Gettleman on a conference call — New York Giants (@Giants) March 18, 2019

"We didn't sign Odell to trade him, but things change. Another team made an offer we couldn't refuse." - GM Dave Gettleman — New York Giants (@Giants) March 18, 2019

"I completely understand why people would debate the merits of this deal. This trade really won't be able to be fully evaluated until we get further down the road. We did not enter this decision to trade Odell lightly." - GM Dave Gettleman — New York Giants (@Giants) March 18, 2019

"We have positions to address. Our plan is to address those positions, plain and simple. We'll do that through whatever means necessary." - GM Dave Gettleman — New York Giants (@Giants) March 18, 2019

Gettleman, as is his wont, also took the press availability as an opportunity to challenge various bits of conventional wisdom. Just as he did last year when he mocked people who said drafting a running back at No. 2 overall was a bad use of resources by mimicking someone typing at a computer, this year Gettleman mocked the idea that Eli Manning is no longer a quality quarterback as well as the idea that age is a factor in a player's ability to perform.

Dave Gettleman on Eli Manning: "This narrative that Eli's overpaid and can't play is a crock." — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) March 18, 2019

Gettleman on adding guys over the age of 30: "I have this crazy idea that age doesn't bother me." Said he looks to see if the guy can still play. — Patricia Traina (@Patricia_Traina) March 18, 2019

These two statements are, on their face, wrong. Manning has clearly been in decline for years, and age has been shown over and over to be a factor in performance. But Gettleman was not done there, anyway.

He also defended his plan by stating that he does not actually have to explain it to anyone, that he did not want to take on dead money in the Beckham/Vernon deal but that it is part of said plan, and that he did not quit on Beckham because the Giants neither cut him nor got marginal talent in return.

Gettleman on his plan: "It's not my responsibility to tell you guys what I'm doing ... that's not my job. That's not my responsibility."



Gettleman: "Nobody wants to have that kind of dead money, but it's the long-term vision that we have... Sometimes you have to do those things." — Tom Rock (@TomRock_Newsday) March 18, 2019

Gettleman: "Quitting on talent is when you cut a player or get marginal talent in return."



Says he does not believe that is the case with Odell here. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) March 18, 2019

"Everybody wants answers now." "You gotta trust me." — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) March 18, 2019

So, things are going well in New York. If this team wasn't in the same division as Washington, it might get a lot more attention for what a mess this currently is.