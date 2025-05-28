The last-remaining piece from the New England Patriots' two-decade long dynasty is calling it a career. David Andrews, a two-time Super Bowl champion and eight-time team captain, will retire from the NFL on Monday. The Patriots, who broke the news of Andrews' pending retirement, will host Andrews' retirement announcement at Gillette Stadium Monday at 3:30 p.m.

Andrews, 32, spent his entire career with the Patriots, who signed him after Andrews was not selected in the 2015 NFL Draft. As a rookie, Andrews made 11 starts while helping the Patriots get to within a game of the Super Bowl. He became a full-starter starter the following season and played a key role in New England's historic, come-from-behind victory over the Falcons in Super Bowl LI. In 2018, Andrews helped the Patriots win their sixth and more recent Super Bowl victory.

After starting in each of New England's 17 regular season games in 2023, Andrews played in just four games in 2024 after suffering a shoulder injury that required surgery. The injury ultimately led led to the Patriots' releasing him in March.

"You're a little shocked by it," Andrews said about the team's decision to release him back in March. "I've been so blessed. I've had 10 years and never got fired. I was living a pipe dream that I would hopefully make the decision myself. What did Bill (Belichick) say? There's a light at the end of the tunnel, and you're hoping it's not a train, and I was hoping it wasn't a train, and it was a train."

While his time in New England didn't end the way that he had hoped that it would, Andrews harbors no ill will towards the Patriots, who will undoubtedly go to great lengths when it comes to celebrating his contributions to the franchise.

"They're trying to do what's best for the football team," Andrews said shortly after being released. "You respect that as a player. Obviously, there were some things I thought I could do to help and provide value. But I understand their decision at some level. … I definitely respect their decision. Do I like it? No."

Andrews' situation is similar to what former teammate Juilan Edelman experienced at the end of his career. Edelman had a chronic knee injury and the team released him as a procedural move after the 2020 season. Instead of trying to extend his career somewhere else, Edelman (who will be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame this season) decided to retire as a member of the Patriots. Andrews decided to follow suit.