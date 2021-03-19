The New England Patriots made major splashes at the start of free agency, bringing in a number of external talents from other organizations. While those players will certainly help boost Bill Belichick and his club back to relevance, arguably the Patriots' biggest in-house free agent was still floating around the open market as these deals were being executed. Until now. Kim Jones of the NFL Network was first to report that New England has re-signed starting center David Andrews.

This is a rather interesting turn of events regarding Andrews, as it appeared the two sides were on the verge of a separation as recently as Wednesday. After reportedly trying to hammer out a long-term contract on Tuesday, word dropped that Andrews was ready to test the free agent market. New England then signed former Dolphins lineman Ted Karras to a one-year deal on Wednesday, which was looked at as a signal from the Patriots that they were moving on. However, things have done a complete 180 since then and have now led to Andrews re-upping with the Patriots for the foreseeable future.

Leading into free agency and dating back to the end of the regular season, Andrews made it clear that he wanted to remain with the Patriots, the club that he'd spent his entire NFL career with since being signed as an undrafted free agent back in 2015. That desire, as Jones reports, may also manifest itself in the contact, suggesting that Andrews may have opted for something of a hometown discount. According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, Andrews' deal with New England is for four years. The exact dollar amount was not immediately disclosed.

Retaining Andrews is a big win for the Patriots, who have continued to build a strong club for the upcoming season. While the skill position players like Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry may garner the most attention, the offensive line for New England is shaping up to be an elite unit even with the departure of left guard Joe Thuney.

Andrews will slot back into his starting center spot while Isaiah Wynn remains at left tackle. Second-year lineman Mike Onwenu is the favorite to succeed Thuney at left guard and Shaq Mason will play his normal position at right guard. Meanwhile, Trent Brown -- who was acquired in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders -- will likely pay right tackle. That's quite the starting O-line and Ted Karras (center, guard), Justin Herron (tackle), Korey Cunningham (tackle), and Yodny Cajuste (tackle) make this a deep group as well.

Not only is Andrews a talented figure placed n the middle of New England's O-line, but he's also one of the club's main leaders and a team captain.