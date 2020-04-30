David Carr says this important team aspect can help Joe Burrow avoid being a bust in the NFL with the Bengals

David Carr entered a situation no No. 1 overall pick can claim this millennium. Carr was the first player selected in the 2002 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans, the only expansion franchise that has entered the NFL over the past 20 years.

High expectations arose for Carr, who was tasked with making Houston a winning franchise and guiding the Texans past the expansion era and into a NFL winner. Carr never stood a chance, thanks to erratic quarterback play and a horrible Texans offensive line that derailed his career in Houston.

Carr knows a thing or two about how a poor offensive line can influence a career. If Joe Burrow doesn't get a solid offensive line with the Cincinnati Bengals, Carr thinks he'll be the next No. 1 pick not to live up to expectations.

"The offensive line needs to improve," Carr said, via Tyler Dragon of the Cincinnati Enquirer. "It's only gonna be about what they put around him. It's all it's gonna be.

"I didn't speak up as much as I should have (regarding the offensive line and other issues in Houston). I would say do what you're comfortable with. Obviously learn the system, ingrain yourself with the team. But the quarterback is king. That's what you kind of have to remember because the team is only gonna go as far as you are. If you're not comfortable with something, then you need to do it a different way."

Carr was sacked 249 times in five seasons in Houston, including a whopping 76 times in his rookie season (2002) -- which is still the single-season record for a quarterback (sacks date back to 1982). Carr was sacked 68 times in 2005, which is the third-most in NFL history. The Texans were 23-56 in Carr's 79 starts with the team, as he completed just 59.7% of his passes with 65 touchdowns and 71 interceptions. Carr started just four games after Houston moved on following the 2006 season.

The Bengals were tied for ninth in sacks allowed last season with 48, signing just Xavier Su'a-Filo in free agency to protect Burrow. Cincinnati didn't use a draft pick on an offensive lineman until Day 3 (Hakeem Adeniji), the only selection the Bengals used on the offensive line. The Bengals moved on from Cordy Glenn in favor of 2019 first-round pick Jonah Williams, who is expected to move to left tackle. Cincinnati has only drafted five offensive linemen in the past four years, two of which are out of the league.

Burrow has the skill players to succeed in Cincinnati, but his immediate success will come down to the trenches. Time will tell if Cincinnati's offensive line improves from 2019.