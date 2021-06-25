For most of the previous decade, the Steelers enjoyed rare continuity on their offensive line. The unit played a key role in the franchise making four consecutive playoff appearances from 2014-17. Pittsburgh's offensive line helped Ben Roethlisberger, Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell reach great individual heights while also helping the Steelers capture division titles in 2014, '16 and '17.

But in the blink of an eye, every member of Pittsburgh's offensive line has left the organization. Ramon Foster retired last offseason. Perennial Pro Bowl center Maurkice Pouncey followed suit this offseason. Two-time Pro Bowl left tackle Alejandro Villanueva signed with the Ravens this offseason. Matt Feiler signed with the Titans in March. And on Thursday, DeCastro -- a Pro Bowler each season since 2015 -- was released after being informed that his injured ankle will require a third surgery.

Despite Pittsburgh's overhaul on the offensive line, DeCastro believes that the unit is "in good hands" as the 2021 season approaches.

"We were lucky with what we had, the many years we did," DeCastro said during a phone interview with Jim Wexell of Steel City Insider. "But they'll be fine. They'll get it right. They'll have a good training camp. It's a good group. They have some experience. ... As far as the guys go, I hope (Zach) Banner gets that knee right. Obviously he has a tremendous amount of physical talent. Chuks (Okorafor), I'm looking forward to watching him, looking forward to watching all these guys - (Kevin) Dotson, all these young guys I've played with and watched. I think they'll do well. It's going to be weird watching from a distance but they'll do well."

Along with Banner, Okorafor and Dotson, Pittsburgh's offensive line will include former Pro Bowl guard Trai Turner, who reportedly signed with the Steelers shortly after DeCastro's release. The unit will also include veterans JC Hassenauer and BJ Finney along with rookies Kendrick Green and Dan Moore Jr. Moore will vie to be Okorafor's primary backup at left tackle during training camp, while Green looks to eventually join the Steelers' lineage of great centers that includes Pouncey, Hall of Famers Dermontti Dawson and Mike Webster and two-time Super Bowl champion Ray Mansfield.

DeCastro also feels good about new Steelers offensive line coach Adrian Klemm, who won three Super Bowls as a Patriots lineman in the early 2000s. DeCastro also had good things to say about assistant offensive line coach Chris Morgan and new offensive coordinator Matt Canada. The team's quarterbacks coach in 2020, Canada has been tasked with adding more balance to a Pittsburgh offense that finished dead last in the NFL in rushing last season.

Along with being one of the NFL's best linemen, DeCastro was also lauded as a leader within the Steelers' locker room throughout this time in Pittsburgh. And while the locker room will undoubtedly be different without him, DeCastro is confident in the leadership that is still in the building.

While the Steelers continue to plan for the upcoming season, DeCastro said he isn't sure if his ankle will allow him to resume his career. And while it may not have been the ending his was hoping for, DeCastro leaves Pittsburgh as one of the most decorated linemen in franchise history. He also leaves with the memories of being part of the best offensive periods in franchise history.

"I think those offensive years when we were really rolling, when we were tops in the league," DeCastro said when asked about the high points of his career. "That was a lot of fun. Probably my best memories. We were on a nice roll there."