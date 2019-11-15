David Johnson healthy but Cardinals will roll with running back by committee for rest of season

The Arizona Cardinals will be making a minor change at the running back position for the rest of the year. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury announced the Cardinals will go to a running back by committee with David Johnson and Kenyan Drake, who was acquired by the Cardinals two weeks ago.

Johnson had just five carries for two yards in the Cardinals' loss to the Buccaneers Sunday, his first game back after missing two games with knee and ankle injuries. He also fumbled his only catch in the game, not returning for another snap after the turnover in his worst performance of the season. He played just 29 snaps to Drake's 43, indicating the Cardinals are playing the hot hand from now on.

"In our offense, I don't think so," Kingsbury said when asked if who's named starter matters, via the team's website. "We change personnel groups a ton. Our guys know we are going to put certain personnel groups out based on certain plays. It has nothing to do with if they are a starter or not."

The Cardinals' lack of commitment to Johnson isn't surprising, considering how poorly he's played all season. Johnson has 82 carries for 302 yards and two touchdowns this season, with just six carries for four yards over the last two games he's played (just 32 snaps). Injuries have slowed down Johnson's production in the passing game, where he has 31 catches for 323 yards and three touchdowns this season, but just one catch over his last two games played.

"Wherever they need me, whatever opportunities I get, I'll make the most of it," Johnson said. "Not everyone is perfect. Biggest thing is what you do after a bad game."

Drake had 15 carries for 110 yards and a touchdown in his first game with the Cardinals, three days after he was traded to the team (with Johnson missing the game). He had 10 carries for 35 yards and six catches for six yards Sunday, getting the lion's share of touches over Johnson.

The Cardinals have rotated players in and out of the offense throughout the year under Kingsbury, which he was doing with Johnson and Chase Edmonds before Edmonds suffered a hamstring injury that has sidelined him for multiple weeks. When Edmonds does return, Arizona may use all three running backs in a similar capacity, limiting Johnson's touches even more.

For the first time in weeks, Johnson was not on the Cardinals injury report. A healthy Johnson could pay dividends come Sunday, but don't count on him necessarily serving as the bell-cow back, based on Kingsbury's comments.