David Johnson recruiting Kirk Cousins: 'Tell them you're coming to the desert'

The Kirk Cousins drama is hanging heavy over the NFL as free agency's March 14 date approaches. Although reports widely indicate that the Minnesota Vikings and New York Jets are the two teams most heavily in contention, some players around the league are taking a "never-say-die" attitude.

One of those players is Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson. Johnson tweeted at Cousins, telling him to "c'mon" and "stop messing with every1 & tell them you're coming to the desert."

c’mon @KirkCousins8 stop messing with every1 & tell them you’re coming to the desert. — David Johnson (@DavidJohnson31) March 9, 2018

The Cardinals were a team that Cousins was linked to early on. With Carson Palmer retiring at the end of last season, the Cardinals have a void at quarterback that needs to be filled. Furthermore, the Cardinals may be an intriguing destination for competitive reasons. The Cardinals finished 8-8 after losing Johnson for the year early in the season. With the Seahawks seemingly blowing everything up, next season could be a competition between the Rams and a dark horse contender (although we should never call Jimmy Garoppolo a dark horse).

Arizona may feel that it's a quarterback away, so it may make a heavy run towards Cousins. The Cardinals don't have the money that the Vikings do at the moment, but the Vikings have a lot of players on young contracts that they'll have to pay. With that in mind, the Cardinals may be able to give Cousins longevity. It would depend on how competitive he views Arizona, and if he believes the Cardinals truly are "a quarterback away." The Vikings made it to the NFC Championship Game last year, so that will be hard to challenge.

Cousins threw for 4,093 yards, 27 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 2017 before the Redskins agreed on a trade for Alex Smith. Although Cousins is still technically a Redskin until March 14, he's not expected to suit up in burgundy next year.