David Johnson reportedly out vs. Saints, will miss next two games for Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals have been cautious with running back David Johnson over the past week, which isn't a surprise he will be out for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Johnson is also expected to be out for Thursday's game against the San Francisco 49ers, which will be a short week for Arizona.

Johnson started last week's win for the Cardinals against the New York Giants, but only had one carry before being removed from the game in favor of Chase Edmonds, who had 27 of the Cardinals' 28 designed attempts for running backs. Edmonds had 27 carries for 126 yards and three touchdowns in the win over the Giants. He has 51 carries for 287 yards and four touchdowns (5.6 yards per carry) on the year.

Johnson has various injuries the Cardinals would like to rest up for the second half of the season. The Cardinals running back has battled back, knee and ankle injuries over the past few weeks. Johnson has 77 carries for 300 yards (3.9 yards per carry) and two touchdowns in seven games, along with 30 catches for 315 yards and three touchdowns.

With Johnson expected to have the next two games off, he'll have 10 days to rest before the Cardinals will see where he's at before their Week 10 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on November 10. The Cardinals did sign Alfred Morris this week as an insurance policy to back up Edmonds this week in case Johnson couldn't go. The 30-year old Morris has 5,931 yards in 34 touchdowns in seven NFL seasons, rushing for 1,000 yards three times and averaging 4.3 yards per carry.