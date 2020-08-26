Watch Now: 2020 NFL Schedule: Chicago Bears ( 2:44 )

That sound you hear is the Chicago Bears collectively holding their breath after watching running back David Montgomery go down in practice. The 23-year-old was reportedly carted off of the field in extreme pain, after he slipped during a routine handoff drill with Mitchell Trubisky, according to multiple reports. The concern is obvious in that this is also a non-contact injury, but early reports suggest the Bears don't believe the injury is related to his knee, but instead a groin strain -- per head coach Matt Nagy -- which is an early silver lining.

Of course, that may or may not change, as more tests are run at the Bears facility on Wednesday.

Montgomery is set to again be a key part of the Bears offense, after being selected in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft and wasting no time in making his presence felt in Chicago. In his first year, he rushed for 880 yards and delivered a total of 1,074 yards from scrimmage with seven touchdowns in only eight starts.

His workload was presumably set to increase and in preparation for it, Montgomery went to work slimming down a bit this offseason to increase his speed and quickness. If the Bears lose him for a significant period of time, they'll have a huge void to fill behind an already questionable quarterback situation. The team appears to be optimistic at the moment, as Chicago waits and hopes they've dodged a bullet ahead of the regular season opener on Sept. 13 against the Detroit Lions.