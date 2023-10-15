While there has been plenty of handwringing in the Fantasy football community about the Detroit Lions' usage of running back David Montgomery and rookie Jahmyr Gibbs, head coach Dan Campbell affirmed his steadfast commitment to Montgomery as the team's bell-cow rusher. Now, the Lions are down to third-string running back Craig Reynolds in their Week 6 showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after Montgomery left the game in the second quarter with a rib injury.

The Lions announced Montgomery will not return against the Buccaneers. Gibbs was ruled out prior to Sunday's contest with hamstring injury. Fox Sports' Pam Oliver said X-rays on Montgomery's ribs were negative.

Montgomery took a second-quarter screen pass 19 yards, but he suffered the injury on the play after being tackled and appearing to land on the ball. He walked slowly off of the field under his power to the locker room.

Reynolds made his presence felt in a big way with a crushing block that freed Amon-Ra St. Brown on a 27-yard score from Jared Goff for the game's only touchdown of the first half.

Reynolds' hustle and willingness to block made him a "Hard Knocks" star a couple years ago as well as a personal favorite of Campell's.