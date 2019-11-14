David Montgomery 'lightly rolled' an ankle in practice, Bears will monitor his status for Week 11

Bears running back David Montgomery "lightly rolled" an ankle during Wednesday's practice, head coach Matt Nagy revealed during his Thursday presser. Nagy noted that the team is going to keep an eye on Montgomery, who was officially listed as a limited participant in practice for yesterday's session, as they continue to prepare for their Week 11 matchup with the Rams in Los Angeles.

Montgomery has seen double digit carries for the past three games and has enjoyed a solid rookie season. He's rushed for 466 yards on 3.6 yards per carry to go along with five rushing scores. He's also notched 18 receptions for 133 yards in the passing game as well.

If Montgomery isn't able to suit up or is limited with this injury, the Bears will likely lean on Cordarrelle Patterson and Tarik Cohen out of the backfield. Patterson and Cohen have the second and third most rushing yards on the team behind Montgomery this season, but Cohen is used more in the passing game out of the backfield with 38 catches on the season for 216 yards.

No matter who is leading the charge for the Bears rushing attack, Chicago will still have a very tough matchup on the ground against the Rams. Entering Week 11, Los Angeles has allowed 90.8 rushing yards per game, tied for fifth lowest in the NFL.