The David Njoku era in Cleveland is over. The tight end announced on his Instagram account on Monday that his time with the Browns has come to an end, saying "[t]he time for me to find a new home has come."

Cleveland, first off I love you. These 9 years have been a beautiful journey. I'm am so grateful for all the memories we shared together. Thank you to The Haslams, Andrew Berry and the whole browns organization for everything!! All my teammates I shared the battle with I'm so grateful for you guys. The time for me to find a new home has come and all I can think of is just the gratefulness in my heart. The city of Cleveland will forever be home.

Njoku hits the free agent market at the age of 29 and coming off a season during which he averaged just 2.8 receptions and 24.4 yards per game while also missing several games due to injury. But he's also a high-level athlete with a history of high-level production before this past year: he topped 600 yards in four of his previous seven healthy seasons and had at least 58 catches for at least 505 yards and four scores in each of 2022, 2023 and 2024.

The market could be fairly crowded this offseason, as players like Kyle Pitts, Dallas Goedert, Isaiah Likely and more are also set to be free agents. (Travis Kelce could be included in that group as well, but if he doesn't retire he will surely return to the Chiefs.) But that doesn't mean Njoku won't be sought after to some degree. So with that in mind, we wanted to scope out some potential landing spots that could make sense for him.

Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons could lose Pitts this offseason after he spent five years in Atlanta, and they'll need to replace him if he does leave. New Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski is very familiar with Njoku from their time together in Cleveland. The Falcons don't have a player like Harold Fannin Jr. ready to take over as a high-level option like Cleveland did this past year, so Njoku could make a lot of sense for them.

Washington Commanders

Washington lost Zach Ertz to a torn ACL toward the end of the 2025 season, and needs a pass-catching tight end to replace him. John Bates is more of a blocker and 2024 second-round pick Ben Sinnott has failed to distinguish himself as a receiving option through his first two seasons. If the Commies decide they need to look outside the building in free agency, Njoku could be a strong option.

New York Giants

New York has some interesting weapons on hand to help Jaxson Dart. Malik Nabers is an elite option when healthy. Cam Skattebo looks like a good running back and makes for a nice pair with Tyrone Tracy. If the Giants can bring Wan'Dale Robinson back, they'll also have a good slot option. But the pickings at tight end are fairly slim. Having someone like Njoku to stretch the seam and create yards after the catch would be nice.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Bucs could lose Cade Otton this offseason, as he is also set to enter free agency. They seemingly have plenty of talent at wide receiver for Baker Mayfield to work with and therefore may not have need for another pass-catcher ... but Mike Evans is also a free agent. If one or both players leave, Tampa could look to add a versatile tight who can both block and work in the passing game.

Philadelphia Eagles

Not only is Goedert set to hit free agency, but so are Grant Calcaterra and Kylen Granson. So the only tight end left on the roster is Cameron Latu. Whether they want to address the position in the draft or not, they could have a need here if Goedert decides to pursue opportunities elsewhere. The Eagles need to figure out a way to open up the middle of the field for their offense, and Njoku could help them do that.