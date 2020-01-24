David Samson believes that Eli Manning easily belongs in the Hall of Fame
Samson thinks that Manning's credentials speak for themselves
On Friday, New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning officially announced his retirement from the NFL. Manning spent his whole career with the Giants and won a pair off Super Bowl titles for the franchise.
During Friday's installment of "Nothing Personal with David Samson," Samson was very blunt in pointing out that there shouldn't be a debate when it comes to Manning's Hall of Fame credentials, and that the younger of Archie Manning's NFL quarterback sons should be an easy choice for Canton when his time comes.
"For the life of me, I can't understand how anyone would think that Eli Manning is not a Hall of Famer," Samson said. "To me, it's clear as day, not because I'm a Giants fan. Anyone who has an 11-year stretch at his prime where you can win two Super Bowls, get two Super Bowl MVPs, throw for over 300 touchdowns, around 200 interceptions, and 48,000 yards, you're a Hall of Famer period."
Manning does have quite the feather in his cap with the two Super Bowl titles. In both of those victories, Manning helped the Giants defeat Tom Brady and the New England Patriots, who have won six Super Bowls since the 2001 season.
One of the factors that may not be in Manning's favor may be his 117-117 record throughout his NFL career. Manning's candidacy is certainly going to be a topic of debate over the next several years until he is eligible for the Hall of Fame.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Puppy Bowl 2020 roster revealed
Move over Super Bowl, the Puppy Bowl is almost here
-
Manning opens up on Jones's future
Manning had words of encouragement for Jones at his retirement press conference
-
Agent's Take: 15 who could be in new uni
Cam Newton and Derek Carr could wind on new teams, and here's who else made the list
-
Garoppolo: Mahomes is a 'class act'
Garoppolo tore his ACL in Week 3 of the 2018 meeting against the Chiefs
-
The Bozemans lead anti-bullying efforts
The Bozemans turned a passion into a big idea with life-changing results
-
Eli Manning explains why he retired
Eli Manning could join the Giants brass
-
49ers roll over Packers in NFC title game
The 49ers opened up a 27-0 lead by halftime and didn't look back, winning the NFC Championship...
-
Mahomes shines as Chiefs beat Titans
A close game in the first half turned into a convincing final as the Chiefs booked their ticket...
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game