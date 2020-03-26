David Samson says the NFL doesn't want to believe that there's a possibility the draft may need to be moved
There are millions of reasons why GMs don't want the draft to happen as scheduled
Despite its recent efforts to the contrary, the NFL is starting to learn that operating under a "business as usual" mentality can only work for so long. General managers have started making pushes for the NFL Draft to be postponed in the wake of pretty much everything being shut down as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Of course, all those people in those positions can do is recommend that the league take that action. Those in the league office, meanwhile, seem more committed to maintaining the integrity of the NFL's prescheduled calendar. This is a topic that David Samson covers on the Wednesday edition of his podcast, "Nothing Personal With David Samson."
"They don't want to believe that there's an actual possibility, a possibility, that their season could have any sort of interruptus," Samson says of the NFL.
Samson then goes on to explain how this original announcement from league general managers was made, the reasoning behind the announcement and how the league probably responded to this overall suggestion. In short, the fact that draft picks are multi-million dollar decisions that GMs really only have one shot at making probably had the most to do with why they want this draft postponed.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Payton says he's clear of coronavirus
The coach is now more than a week removed from when he first felt symptoms
-
Report: Bengals could keep Andy Dalton
Cincinnati has still not decided on Dalton's future, according to NFL Network
-
Dak, Cowboys resume contract talks
There is, however, no longer much of a soft deadline around the two sides' negotiations
-
COVID-19 holding up Brockers deal
The former Rams lineman is unable to undergo a physical with Baltimore doctors at this time
-
Panthers sign XFL star P.J. Walker
Walked led the XFL in passing yards and touchdown passes
-
Panthers officially sign Bridgewater
Bridgewater has found his new NFL home
-
LIVE: Free agency rumors, signings, trades
Breaking down the latest rumors, news, signings and trades across the NFL
-
Live Mock Draft: Follow all the picks
Check out all the picks made during the CBS Sports HQ two-hour mock draft special
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game