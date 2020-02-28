David Samson weighs on on Jerry Jones' 'shower thoughts' about former Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant
Who doesn't think about Dez Bryant in the shower?
With the question of what the Cowboys plan on doing with the contract of quarterback Dak Prescott still up in the air, owner Jerry Jones has been doing what Jerry Jones does best and making the media rounds to talk about his side of the negotiation process. On Friday's episode of "Nothing Personal with David Samson," the former MLB executive dishes on the latest thing that the Dallas owner said.
Oddly enough, the most intriguing bits of info to come out of Jones's mouth had nothing to do with Prescott, and everything to do with former Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant.
"I've thought a lot about this in the shower," Jones said when talking about whether he'd consider bringing back Bryant to Dallas.
Samson, of course, decided to break down these comments.
"This is not a sexual issue, this is me telling you when I ran the team, I had my greatest moments in the shower," Samson said. "I was thinking about all sorts of business things. I get what [Jones is] doing, but I would never have said it publicly. No one cares when you're having the great ideas because then you have a show like mine, where we say 'hey, what exactly are you thinking about?'"
The reality is that bringing Bryant back to the Cowboys will have to go on the back burner for a while with regards to Dallas' priorities, as they have so many other things they need to take care of first before dealing with giving a veteran another shot at redemption.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Garth Brooks wears Sanders jersey
Barry Sanders is taking it all in stride
-
Report: Colts front-runners for Berry
Berry sat out the 2019 season, but is ready to return in 2020
-
NFL offseason team-by-team trackers
The 2020 NFL offseason is here and there is about to be a whole lot of roster turnover
-
Combine QBs: Love making good impression
The on-field drills are off and running in Indianapolis; here's a look at the QB winners and...
-
Chris Jones reacts to KC franchise tag
Jones doesn't appear too stoked about the franchise tag
-
Best bench press, vertical at combine
A look at the best of the best
-
NFL combine: Live workout results
Keep up with everything going on at the combine in Indianapolis on Friday
-
NFL combine: QB, WR, TE workout results
Catch up with everything that happened on the field at the combine in Indianapolis on Thursday
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game