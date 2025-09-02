The Houston Texans now have two quarterbacks signed through the 2026 season. In addition to starter C.J. Stroud, backup Davis Mills is also signed for the next two seasons after he and the team came to terms on a one-year extension that is worth $7 million fully guaranteed, according to ESPN.

In Mills, the Texans have an experienced and capable player at the most important position in pro sports. A third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Mills made 25 starts and played in 39 games during his first four years in Houston.

In 2021, Mills completed 66.8% of his passes with 16 touchdowns and 10 picks. The following season, Mills set career highs with 3,118 yards and 17 touchdowns in 15 games. He also led the NFL with 15 interceptions that season while completing just 61% of his throws.

While he provided the Texans with solid play, Houston went just 5-19-1 with him as the starter during his first two seasons. The team's lack of success then ultimately led to the team hiring DeMeco Ryans as coach and drafting Stroud with the No. 2 pick ahead of the 2023 season.

Mills has played sparingly since the Stroud's arrival, attempting just 75 passes in 10 regular season games. Last season, he went 20 of 36 for 212 yards without an interception or touchdown while seeing time in four games. Mills did record his first postseason completion during the Texans' wild card playoff win over the Browns.

While Mills has received a new deal, the Texans may be compelled to rip up the remaining year on Stroud's rookie deal if he has another banner season in 2025. While last season didn't stack up to Stroud's record-setting rookie campaign, he still played well enough to help lead Houston to a second straight AFC South title and a victory in the wild card round of the playoffs.