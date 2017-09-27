Davon House not expected to play vs. Bears Thursday

Davon House will likely not make his return to the Packers for Thursday Night Football.

On Wednesday, the Packers announced House is expected to miss the team's Week Four game vs. the Chicago Bears as he's dealing with a quad injury. House missed Sunday's game vs. the Bengals and has not practiced all week.

If House is inactive, then this means rookie CB Kevin King will make his second consecutive start. King played every snap this past Sunday and he was shadowing Bengals receiver A.J. Green, who finished the game with 10 receptions, 111 yards and one touchdown.

House was the only Packers player on the injury report that did not practice on Tuesday. The Packers expect to have Randall Cobb (chest) and Nick Perry (hand) back after missing Sunday's game. However, the Packers were forced to put Brett Goode (hamstring) and Kyle Murphy (foot) on injured reserve, and in their place, the Packers signed Taybor Pepper and Ulrick John to the active roster.

