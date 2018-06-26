Dead body reportedly found at Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins' home, police investigating

Police are investigating after a body was found at the home of Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins USATSI

A dead male body has been found at Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins' home in Fair Lawn, New Jersey, on Tuesday, police told NorthJersey.com. The identity of the deceased, which is not Jenkins, has not been released.

"The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit and the Fair Lawn Police Department are investigating a death at 14 Van Saun Place in Fair Lawn," Acting Prosecutor Dennis Calo said in a statement, per NorthJersey.com. "The deceased is not the owner of the residence, but the identity of the male decedent cannot be released until next of kin have been notified."

Citing property records, The Associated Press reported that Jenkins is listed as the owner of the house. A Giants spokesperson said that they "are aware of and monitoring the situation," according to multiple outlets.

According to ESPN's Dianna Russini, Jenkins has been in Florida since Giants minicamp wrapped up earlier this month, and police have opened a homicide investigation.

Police sources have confirmed a body has been discovered on the property of Giants Janoris Jenkins in Fair Lawn, NJ. Jenkins is not in the state and has been in Florida since camp broke. He is aware as are the New York Giants. Told this is a homicide investigation — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) June 26, 2018 I’ve also learned Janoris Jenkins had family staying at that home...he had plans to return to New Jersey today to deal with this situation but he may stay in Florida. #Giants — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) June 26, 2018

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that "police are investigating a possible strangulation/suffocation as the cause of death."

Per law enforcement sources, police are investigating a possible strangulation/suffocation as the cause of death in the case of the body found at Giants CB Janoris Jenkins’ home. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) June 26, 2018

TMZ was the first to report the news.

Jenkins, a second-round pick out of North Alabama in 2012 after originally signing with Florida, has been with the Giants since 2016, when the team signed him to a five-year, $62.5 million contract after his successful four-year run with the Rams. In his six-year career, he's tallied 16 interceptions, seven defensive touchdowns, 299 solo tackles, and one Pro Bowl selection (2016). This past season, as the Giants dealt with countless internal issues throughout much of the locker room, Jenkins earned a suspension after violating team rules.

Jenkins, 29, is under contract through the 2020 season. He carries a cap hit of $13 million in 2018, which ranks sixth among all cornerbacks, according to Spotrac.

This story will be updated as more details emerge.