The Jacksonville Jaguars are in the midst of building around young talents on the field like Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne, and while the team's offensive improvement -- seventh in the NFL in yards per game heading into Week 11 -- has been cause for talk about the on-field play, elsewhere at TIAA Bank Field, things aren't going quite as cleanly. According to a report by Action News Jax, a Nov. 6 concession stand health inspection found dead rodents and more than 150 incidents of rodent droppings among 129 health violations at the Jags' home stadium.

Investigators also found seven concession stands operating with expired licenses.

Delaware North is the concessions company that operates foodservice at the stadium and issued this statement to Action News Jax:

"Delaware North follows the highest standards in foodservice and has strict policies to ensure compliance with all applicable food safety standards and regulations. A team of health inspectors spent the day on Nov. 6 inspecting the foodservice locations during a live event with more than 62,000 fans. Our managers worked closely with the health inspectors during the visit, and most of the violations identified were rectified immediately or within 24 hours. Furthermore, we are working to resolve the clerical error that led to a lapse in licenses for two of our concession stands. The other locations listed in the report as having licenses lapsed were not in operation at the time of the inspection."

The inspection was conducted during the Jaguars' home game against the Las Vegas Raiders -- a matchup Jacksonville won 27-20. Follow-up inspections have yielded passing grades for each of the 29 stands that were looked at by health inspectors.

The Jaguars have a bye in Week 11, and are back on the field playing host to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 12 on Sunday, Nov. 27.