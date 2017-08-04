DeAndre Hopkins already knows who he wants to start at quarterback for the Texans

The Deshaun Watson hype train has been moving fast this offseason with nearly everyone in Houston jumping on board.

Although the Texans have only been in training camp for a week, coach Bill O'Brien already likes what he sees out of his rookie quarterback.

"Deshaun is ahead of any rookie quarterback I've ever been around," O'Brien said Tuesday.

Not only has Watson been winning over the Texans coaching staff with his play, but he's also been impressing a few media members. John McClain, who's been covering professional football in Houston for decades, recently said that Watson reminds him of a certain Hall of Famer.

I covered Warren Moon from from Day 1 for 10 years. At his 3rd practice, Watson reminds me of Moon n his first camp in 1984. So smooth! — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) July 28, 2017

Unfortunately for Watson, the one person he hasn't won over yet is guy who just happens to be the biggest weapon on the Texans offense: DeAndre Hopkins.

After a week of practices, the Texans star receiver is giving his stamp of approval to Tom Savage as the team's starting quarterback.

"If anybody should be a judge of quarterbacks, I've played with the most quarterbacks in NFL history throughout my first four years," Hopkins told ESPN.com. "So I put the stamp on Savage, and I think that's all that needs to be said about that."

If anyone knows what he's looking for in a quarterback, it's Hopkins. The Texans receiver has somehow put up huge numbers over the past four seasons even though he's been stuck catching passes from quarterbacks like with Brock Osweiler, Brian Hoyer, Ryan Mallett, Matt Schaub and Case Keenum.

Before training camp started, O'Brien and Texans general manager Rick Smith both made it clear that Savage was going to be the starter heading into camp. If Hopkins' vote counts for anything, and it probably should since he's Houston's best offensive player, Savage should feel pretty good about his chances of keeping the Texans' quarterback job going into the regular season.