J.J. Watt has been one of the most sought-after commodities in NFL free agency, and on Monday he reached a decision. In an announcement on his Twitter account (not on Peloton!), Watt revealed that he's signing with the Arizona Cardinals. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Watt is signing a two-year deal that will be worth $31 million with $23 million of that being guaranteed.
Last month, Watt asked for his release from the Texans and the franchise granted the veteran pass rusher's wish. Now the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year is reunited with former Texans teammate DeAndre Hopkins in Arizona and will join a daunting pass rush that also includes Chandler Jones.
Watt's decision to sign with the Cardinals was somewhat of a surprising one to the NFL world. Teams like the Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans were reportedly very interested in signing Watt. In addition, Watt could've also joined his brothers T.J. and Derek Watt, who both play for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Watt still clearly has plenty of gas left in the tank and could really help transform Arizona's front seven. The Cardinals are coming off a 8-8 season in which they missed the playoffs, but Watt could help change those fortunes in 2021.
Here's how the NFL world reacted to Watt signing with the Cardinals.
