DeAndre Hopkins fined $6,000 for throwing ball into stands after ridiculous TD catch
Hopkins is planning to appeal the fine
After making an absolutely outstanding catch on Monday against the Steelers, DeAndre Hopkins got just a bit carried away during his celebration. He tossed the ball into the stands, and the NFL came down on him to the tune of a $6,000 fine.
There was a hands-to-the-face penalty on the play, but Hopkins wasn't flagged for the throw.
Hopkins has been one of the lone bright spots for a struggling Texans' team this season, though he has already said he will not be playing in their Week 17 matchup with the Colts. However, there's reason for Houston to be excited moving forward. Deshaun Watson and Hopkins can form a strong core moving forward, and even with the QB carousel for the Texans this year Hopkins has 96 catches and 1,378 yards.
Hopkins will appeal the fine, saying that he doesn't agree that the NFL should penalize him for giving a fan a Christmas gift.
He did absolutely rifle that ball into the stands, but it's hard to imagine someone getting hurt by it nonetheless. Obviously Hopkins doesn't want to lose the money, but he seems to be unhappy with the principle as well. Either way, after that catch just let him do whatever he wants.
