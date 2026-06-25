'I still got a lot ball left': DeAndre Hopkins staying patient in search for new NFL team

Free agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins believes he still has much to offer a franchise in need of help ahead of the NFL's 2026 season, but he's taking his time with figuring out potential suitors.

At his best, Hopkins was world-class at his position after eclipsing 1,300 yards receiving and at least 11 touchdowns in three of his first six seasons with the Houston Texans. Stops with four different teams since, including last year's reserve role in Baltimore, leaves his level of desirability considerably lower than it once was, however.

Heading into his 14th NFL season, Hopkins wants teams to know he's still anxious to perform and recognizes his role.

"I still got a lot ball left," Hopkins said this week. "But it's not a situation I'm sitting here trying to force or go out and be the regular-season superstar because that's for the young guys, man. That's for the people that they want to develop and give those contracts for the future.

"I know in my position, I'm a utility guy. I'm a special situation kind of guy. I can go out there and beat anybody one on one at any time, but as of lately, I've been a third-down guy. I wasn't used in the red zone last year. But (on) third down, they're gonna put D-Hop in, they're gonna come to me. I don't think that'll change anytime soon."

Hopkins understands at this point in his career, he's likely a one-year rental for a team needing another passing target.

"I would love to play for a competitor if that time came," Hopkins said, "but I'm not in no rush to go out and be a regular-season superstar because for me, I'm not getting a contract extension."

DeAndre Hopkins BAL • WR • #10 TAR 39 REC 22 REC YDs 330 REC TD 2 View Profile

Even at 34, Hopkins still has something plenty of NFL contenders covet entering the 2026 season: reliability. He's no longer the explosive, game-breaking receiver who routinely torched secondaries during his All-Pro prime, but he remains one of the league's smartest route runners with an understanding of leverage that few wideouts possess.

For a playoff-caliber team needing another veteran weapon, Hopkins makes perfect sense. He's capable of moving the chains on third down and serving as a dependable security blanket for a young quarterback or an experienced passer chasing a championship. Defenses still have to account for him because of his physicality at the catch point and ability to create separation with technique rather than pure speed.

The numbers may never resemble the peak seasons that made him one of the NFL's premier receivers, but Hopkins has plenty of productive football left. In the right offense, where he's asked to complement rather than carry a passing attack, he can still deliver 50-plus catches, several touchdown grabs and the kind of veteran leadership every contender values once the calendar turns to January.

Potential teams of interest

The Cincinnati Bengals, Minnesota Vikings and Kansas City Chiefs are three potential fits for Hopkins, all of which have been discussed by the former first-round pick at some point this offseason.

Joe Burrow is one quarterback Hopkins said he would enjoy playing with during an interview with Sports Illustrated. In Minnesota, Hopkins would reunite with former Arizona Cardinals teammate Kyler Murray. The pair played three seasons together from 2020-22, hooking up 17 times for touchdowns over that stretch.

"Kyler, that's my bro, man. Kyler's like family," Hopkins said in March. "I talked to Kyler throughout the year last year. I talked to Kyler after his situation in Arizona. Kyler's like family, man. I would always embrace that journey with him. He's on a one-year deal, if I'm not mistaken. Whatever I can do for someone like that -- if Kyler needed me, if the Vikings need me, they know I'll be there. Justin Jefferson, the Vikings got one of the best receivers in the game."

Hopkins played 10 games for the Chiefs during the 2024 season, finishing with 41 catches for 437 yards and four touchdowns after he was traded by the Tennessee Titans. A return to Kansas City would mean Hopkins could settle into a complementary role as a dependable possession receiver behind Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy and others.

For a franchise with annual Super Bowl aspirations expecting Patrick Mahomes back for camp, welcoming back a proven playmaker like Hopkins on a team-friendly deal feels like a low-risk move.