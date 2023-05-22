The Arizona Cardinals are in the first phase of a rebuild this offseason. They parted ways with both head coach Kliff Kingsbury and general manager Steve Keim in the wake of a 4-13 finish, replacing them with former Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon and former Tennessee Titans Director of Player Personnel Monti Ossenfort, respectively.

Safety and top defensive leader Budda Baker is demanding a trade in the event the Cardinals don't make him the highest-paid player at his position. Then on Monday, All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, a player who was reportedly granted permission to seek trades and was reportedly almost dealt during the 2023 NFL Draft, went on the "I AM ATHLETE" podcast and listed some qualities he's looking for wherever he ends up next. The attributes aligned with what contending teams in the NFL possess, not a team like the Cardinals.

"What I want is stable management upstairs," Hopkins said. "I think that's something I haven't really had the past couple years of my career coming from Houston and then to Arizona. I've been through three or four GMs in my career, so a stable management. A QB who loves the game, a QB who brings everybody on board with him and pushes not just himself but everybody around him. ... And a great defense. A great defense wins championships."

DeAndre Hopkins ARI • WR • #10 TAR 96 REC 64 REC YDs 717 REC TD 3 FL 1 View Profile

His new head coach concisely confirmed that he "isn't worried about Hop" on Monday, per the team's official website, despite his absence from voluntary organized team activities.

While the receiver's requests appear to be a scathing indictment of the Cardinals and quarterback Kyler Murray, Hopkins clarified his belief in Murray, saying the 25-year-old does love the game. He also said Arizona is "in good hands" with Ossenfort as their general manager, but he's not thrilled about Murray likely missing a good chunk of the first half of the 2023 season while recovering from a torn ACL. The next man up in Arizona is journeyman Colt McCoy, who turns 37 on Sept. 5. Hopkins said he loves McCoy, but that's not quite the caliber of quarterback he's looking to play with in 2023.

"[I] currently [don't] have a Pro Bowl quarterback or a quarterback who I would say could," Hopkins said when addressing the Cardinals quarterback situation entering the season.

Hopkins remains one of the NFL's most productive pass-catchers when healthy, as he led Arizona with 717 receiving yards despite playing just nine games last season. But the 30-year-old Pro Bowler has missed a combined 15 games since 2021, and is due $30.8 million in 2023 -- more than any receiver except the Dolphins' Tyreek Hill. In order to maintain a high-level of output into his 30s, Hopkins listed some of the NFL's top young quarterbacks when asked who he would like to catch passes from going forward as he hits the back half of his career.

"One of my favorite quarterbacks I've been watching since he came in the league is [Buffalo Bills QB] Josh Allen," Hopkins said. "He reminds me of a new-school Andrew Luck. I love Josh Allen. [Philadelphia Eagles QB] Jalen Hurts, he's a Houston kid, and he's a dog. [Kansas City Chiefs QB] Patrick Mahomes is another one I would love to throw me the ball. I [also] got to go with the underdog, not as many people respect him as a throwing quarterback, but [Baltimore Ravens QB] Lamar [Jackson]. ... I'm going to [also] have to go with my dude with the Chargers [Justin Herbert]."

It's possible any potential deal involving Hopkins will include a revised contract. But either way, it makes sense that Arizona would be motivated to move him, especially after surrendering a first-round draft pick in 2022 to land fellow wideout Marquise Brown, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract. Here's a look at logical landing spots, keeping in mind that Hopkins has a no-trade clause that gives him some influence over his next destination, as well as teams that could have the draft capital to make the move for him: