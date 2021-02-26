Last offseason, the Houston texans made a trade that was widely criticized.

The Texans sent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins -- fresh off three consecutive seasons in which he was named first-team All-Pro -- and a fourth-round pick to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for running back David Johnson, plus a second-round pick and a future fourth. Johnson, of course, was coming off three seasons in which he played only 30 of 48 games and ran for just 1,308 yards at an average of 3.6 per carry, and had one of the largest running back cap hits in the NFL.

In 2020, Johnson again struggled to stay healthy, as he missed four of the Texans' 12 games. He averaged 4.7 yards per carry but was also only able to tote it 12 times per game and broke the 100-yard mark only once. The Texans fired their coach, slumped to a 4-12 finish, and have spent the offseason alienating their star quarterback even further than they already had, to the point that he wants out and never plans to play for the organization again.

Hopkins, meanwhile, excelled in Arizona. He was not named a first-team All-Pro (he made second team) but he made his fourth consecutive Pro Bowl and put up remarkably similar numbers to those he compiled during his time in Houston: 115 catches for 1,407 yards and six scores. He became Kyler Murray's clear No. 1 target and the Cardinals improved from 5-10-1 to 8-8 and finished just outside the postseason picture.

Throughout the season, Hopkins loved nothing more than reminding observers how little the Texans got in the trade for him. Now that the season is over, that habit has not faded. The Cardinals highlighted Hopkins' 2020 accomplishments earlier this week on their official Twitter account, and on Friday, Hopkins once again took the opportunity to shine some light on the Texans' decision to trade him for so little in return.

To Hopkins, at least, this will seemingly never get old.