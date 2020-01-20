DeAndre Hopkins played second half of AFC Divisional Round loss to Chiefs with a broken rib, per report
DeAndre Hopkins is one tough receiver
Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins played the second half of their AFC Divisional Round playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs with a broken rib, according to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle.
Hopkins suffered the rib injury in the midst of the first half and even went into the locker room for X-rays during halftime, but clearly the mere fact that he was able to get back on the field wasn't exactly a telltale sign that he was fully healthy. This isn't the first time Hopkins has played through injuries during his NFL career and it won't be the last.
Despite the broken rib, Hopkins gutted it out the rest of the game and led the team with nine receptions and 118 yards. Four of those receptions and 59 yards came in the second half when he was playing through a broken rib, which is a testament to his toughness. Hopkins, who has only missed one game in his NFL career due to injury, also played 96% of the offensive snaps in the loss.
Unfortunately for Hopkins, that effort wasn't rewarded with yet another playoff win and a trip to the AFC Championship. Instead, the Texans fell to the now Super Bowl-bound Chiefs, who rallied from a 24-0 deficit in the first half to beat Houston, 51-31, at Arrowhead Stadium.
While McClain didn't highlight the recovery time that Hopkins, who has pulled out from the Pro Bowl, will need to fully come back from this injury, it seems rather unlikely it'll hinder any sort of preparation for the 2020 season when the Texans begin the offseason workout program.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Titans' defensive coordinator retires
Pees spent 47 years coaching football
-
Super Bowl odds: 49ers-Chiefs a toss-up
Will the 49ers finally be the team to slow down Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense?
-
Revisiting the Pats-49ers Jimmy G trade
Former Patriots QB Jimmy Garoppolo has taken the 49ers to Super Bowl LIV
-
Mahomes is No. 1 player in merchandise
The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is continuing his ascent to the top of the NFL
-
Montana weighs in on Super Bowl LIV
Montana played for both of this year's Super Bowl participants during his Hall of Fame career
-
Patrick 'proud' of Rodgers' season
Rodgers fell one game short of appearing in another Super Bowl
-
49ers roll over Packers in NFC title game
The 49ers opened up a 27-0 lead by halftime and didn't look back, winning the NFC Championship...
-
Mahomes shines as Chiefs beat Titans
A close game in the first half turned into a convincing final as the Chiefs booked their ticket...
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game