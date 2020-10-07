The Houston Texans' Bill O'Brien era came to an end earlier this week when he was relieved of his duties as both head coach and general manager. O'Brien had been with the Texans since 2014, and registered a record of 52-48. Houston reached the playoffs four out of the last six seasons, but won just two postseason games. He also made several questionable personnel moves, including the trading of superstar wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals.

O'Brien and Hopkins certainly weren't the best of friends during their time in Houston, but Hopkins wasn't necessarily happy to see that O'Brien had been fired. When asked about it, Hopkins said that he doesn't wish bad things on anyone, and hopes that O'Brien can have success with another franchise.

"Of course I saw it, it was all over the internet, a lot of memes and stuff with me in it and my name, but I wish bad on no one," Hopkins said, via Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official website. "Hopefully he can have success somewhere else."

There were rumors about a power struggle between the two, and Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin, who is close to Hopkins, said that O'Brien apparently thought he had too much influence in the locker room.

According to CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora, O'Brien's relationships with his players were long suffering, and the Hopkins trade certainly did not help things. The Texans traded Hopkins and a 2020 fourth-round pick to the Cardinals for David Johnson and his huge contract, a 2020 second-round pick and a 2021 fourth-round pick. Many considered it very surprising that the Texans failed to acquire a first-round pick for one of the best receivers in the game.

The trade seems to have worked out for Hopkins, however, as he has caught 39 passes for 397 yards and one touchdown through his first four games with Arizona.