DeAndre Hopkins may be 31, but the former Pro Bowler has no plans to call it a career anytime soon, hinting Thursday that he's got at least another half-decade of football in the tank. Despite buzz about the wide receiver potentially landing with the Patriots or Titans, the Chiefs remain another possibility, according to ESPN, as they remain in talks with the free agent.

"The Chiefs have kept in contact," Jeremy Fowler reported recently, "and they have, certainly, some interest."

The issue is money, as has been the case since Hopkins initially became available via trade early this offseason. Kansas City has just over $400,000 in current salary cap space -- the least in the NFL -- and Hopkins is reportedly seeking a deal in the range of the $15 million one-year pact that Odell Beckham Jr. landed with the Ravens. The Chiefs could free up money to pursue Hopkins "more aggressively" by extending star defensive tackle Chris Jones, per Fowler, but that might not happen until late in the summer.

In the meantime, the Patriots and Titans are the perceived front-runners to land the former Texans and Cardinals standout, though Houston reportedly also hosted the former All-Pro on an unofficial visit after his release from Arizona.

The Chiefs acquired former Giants first-round pick Kadarius Toney via trade during their 2022 Super Bowl season, and they also spent a second-rounder on rookie Rashee Rice. But they lost starting wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster in free agency and could arguably use another veteran to plug in opposite former Packers speedster Marquez Valdes-Scantling.