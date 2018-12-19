DeAndre Hopkins shares tweet comparing his Texans teammates to Celtics helping Paul Pierce in 2008

DeAndre Hopkins is being recognized among the best wide receivers in the NFL. Part of that is the continued emergence of Deshaun Watson, and an equally big part of that is the fact that he has some of the best hands in the league. Hopkins has 94 catches for 1,321 yards this season -- his second-straight 1,000-yard season -- and he's 200 yards off his career-high of 1,521 yards.

Hopkins suffered an injury in the Texans' 29-22 win over the Jets last Saturday, and he was helped off by his teammates. He ended up with 10 catches for 170 yards in that game, and it evoked a specific image to him that he tweeted on Tuesday.

Squad got me like Paul in the finals pic.twitter.com/uD5RTYlf2Z — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) December 18, 2018

This comparison is interesting, to say the least, given that there are a lot of theories regarding why Pierce had to be placed in a wheelchair that night -- not all of them flattering. This was in Game 1 of the 2008 NBA Finals, for those who don't recall. Pierce's line is that he thought he'd blown out his ACL, but he was back in the game almost immediately. Others have theorized Pierce just needed a bathroom break.

Hopkins has been incredible for the Texans this season, and he's a huge part of their success. If anything happens to him, the Texans are in big trouble down the home stretch of this season. It's good to know that his team has his back, and he appears to be fine as the season winds down.

